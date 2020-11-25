Gor Mahia SG Ocholla accuses Chairman Rachier of impropriety

Suspended Gor Mahia Secretary-General Sam Ocholla, has sensationally accused club Chairman Ambrose Rachier of financial impropriety.

In a press rejoinder that he called after his decision to sign a deal, on behalf of the club, in regards to broadcasts rights; the SG accused Rachier and former club official Ronald Ngala of withdrawing 20M from the club’s account in the last two months for their own personal business.

He further went on to state that the club has 4 accounts, operated by former club officials and that the current treasurer is not a signatory to any account.

Ocholla noted that the club is in dire financial straits owing to the chairman’s mismanagement: “Gor Mahia is in the red, as it has debts totaling to 120 million.” He said.

He accused Rachier of using his title deeds to acquire loans in the name of the club last year.

The SG insists that the letter he wrote to FKF is legal and remains standing, if anything he is waiting for funds from the federation to clear salary arrears.

Gor Mahia is expected to leave the country for its Champions League clash against APR of Rwanda on Saturday. They have been embroiled in a series of tiffs on and off the pitch including the fact that they have to hire a stand in coach for the said match.

