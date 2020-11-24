Gor Mahia suspends ‘awol’ Secretary General amidst FKF tiff

The uncertainty on whether Kenya Premier league champions Gor Mahia will participate in the upcoming 2020- 2021 season deepened further.

This as club Chairman Ambrose Rachier, suspended Secretary General Sam Ocholla.

Rachier said the move was necessitated after Ocholla “went underground” since morning after appending his signature to the Football Kenya Federation and StarTimes deal on behalf of the club.

More to follow….

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think