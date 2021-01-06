Gor Mahia take on Belouizdad , require a ‘miracle’  to advance

Gor Mahia Fc face CR Belouizdad of Algeria this afternoon in their second leg, preliminary round of the CAF champions league match at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi.

The Algerian side carry a healthy 6-0 first leg lead, a deficit that Gor Mahia’s stand in coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo believes his side is under no pressure to overturn.

‘’There’s no pressure. I have spoken to the players and they want to just enjoy the game.It will be very important if we can get good result this will offer us a good platform if we advance, in that we will be able to prepare than we have had in the past.This is football anything is possible. We will give it all we have .we want to give our best. No matter the result we got in Algiers everyone is geared towards giving the task a maximum push’’, Said Pamzo.

Pamzo,brought in to handle Gor Mahia’s continental fixtures, reckoned that the Algerian champions were sleek and possessed quality in the first leg but still said the side was beatable.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



‘’You could see the way they were playing especially in the opening 20 minutes, that’s something I have never seen even in European games, I have never seen a team that within 12 seconds they switched formations and in a right way, but as much as they are a good side we will also exploit their weaknesses that we noted’’, Pamzo remarked.

Gor Mahia will be without forward Tito Okello who hasn’t trained since their trip to Algeria and is battling malaria, Bernard Ochieng is long a term absentee while Kenneth Muguna is back after recovering from an injury.

The match will be played behind closed doors at Nyayo National stadium,efforts by the club to stream the match to their fans were dealt a blow after FKF barred the broadcast citing CAF regulations.

‘’…Further to Caf guidelines and broadcast of CAF competitions the federation has regrettably been unable to obtain clearance from CAF for the match to be broadcast as the request by Gor Mahia Fc was made outside of the provided CAF timelines’, read a statement sent to newsrooms and signed by FKF secretary general Barry Otieno.

The winner of the clash will proceed to the group phase of the CAF champions league while the loser drops to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup matches, a secondary cup competition.