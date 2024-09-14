Gor Mahia target Al Ahly’s scalp in champions league duel

Record premier league champions Gor Mahia will be seeking to upset Egypt’s Al Ahly when the two sides clash in the first leg,second preliminary round of their CAF Champions League match Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor Mahia advanced to the second preliminary round after a convincing 5-2 aggregate win against South Sudan’s El Mereikh Bentiu and will now to be at their best to beat Al Ahly.

On the other hand Al Ahly will be seeking to begin their CAF Champions League title defence on a positive note albeit away.

Gor Mahia who will be counting on their massive home support will be seeking to go one better in their last seven appearances where they have exited at the preliminary round.

Al Ahly are record Caf Champions League winners with 11 titles.

Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller was confident of his squad getting the job done in Nairobi.

We are well prepared, we have an experienced squad and am hopeful of getting a good result’’ Koller remarked.

Al Ahly forward Percy Tau was warry of Kogallo’s home support.

‘’We expect a dificult game they are playing at home I know it wont be easy playing before their home fans.we have prepared well in the last weeks and it will be a good test’’.

The return leg is scheduled next Saturday in Cairo where the aggregate winner will advance to the group phase of the competition.