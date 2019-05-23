Gor Mahia to be crowned champions in Machakos

The 2019 Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia will take to the podium in Machakos County on Saturday, May 25th to lift the trophy for the 18th time.

The three-time consecutive league champions sealed their 18th domestic title on Wednesday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos after drawing 1-1 with Vihiga United FC, will be presented with the trophy at the same venue.

“I am really excited about the unprecedented 18th championship title of the SportPesa Premier League and more so the fact that we are keeping it for good having won three times in a row, a milestone in the league’s history,” said an elated Ambrose Rachier, the Gor Mahia chairman.

“I just want to thank our sponsor SportPesa for the support,” said Rachier.

The trophy handover event will take place after Gor Mahia’s match with Posta Rangers that kicks off at 4:15 p.m.

Gor Mahia are eight points clear at the top with Bandari FC (62 points) coming second with two matches remaining to end the 2018/2019 campaign.