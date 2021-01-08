Gor Mahia to face Zambia’s Napsa Stars in CAF Confederation playoff

Gor Mahia have been drawn against Zambia side Napsa Stars, in the Total CAF Confederation Cup playoff.

The first leg is slated for 14th February with Gor Mahia hosting Napsa before the Zambian side return the favor a week later. The winner qualifies for the group stage.

Napsa Stars has two ex Gor Mahia players Timothy Otieno and Shaban Odhoji who will be up against their former employers.

Odhoji played for Gor before making the move to Napsa while Otieno also had a stint with the 19-time Kenyan Premier League champions.

Gor dropped to the second tier Confederation Cup after losing to Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the second preliminary round of the Champions League.

