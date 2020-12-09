Gor Mahia to play against Al Hilal as part of CAF Champions League Preparations 

Gor Mahia are set to fly out on Monday next week to Khartoum, Sudan, to play a friendly match against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia FC scored twice in a stoppage time to overcome Rwandese side APR FC 4-3, on aggregate. They face CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the next round.

The record Kenya Premier League Champions had lost 2-1 in the first leg in Kigali and, needed at least a 1-0 win to proceed. Their 3-1 victory on the day surpassed their target thus guaranteeing them of a place in the next stage of Africa’s elite club football.

And as part of the preparations ahead of the second preliminary round of the contest, K’Ogalo will be seeking the approval of the local football governing council, FKF to play the Sudanese outfit Al Hilal who equally booked a place in the next round against Asante Kotoko of Ghana

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Pending approval by Football Kenya Federation, we are set to fly out on Monday next week to Khartoum, Sudan to play a high profile friendly match against Al Hilal on Wednesday as part of our preparation for continental (CAF) matches” As quoted from the team’s Twitter handle.

Team Assistant Coach Patrick Odhiambo said the team is preparing well and training very hard as they seek replicating their glittering local performance on the Continental scene.

“It is all systems go and because we were supposed to play a KPL fixture on Sunday we had to ask for the permission of the federation to allow us prepare sufficiently against one of the Africa’s best. We had spoken verbally but they asked us to write an official letter which we did and they have considered our request” he said.

Gor Mahia record against Algerian representatives has been so poor as their hopes of reaching the champions’ league group stage in 2019, were severely dented by USM Alger after being thrashed by aggregate score of 6-1.

They had also met previously in 2018 in the CAF Confederations Cup and were again eliminated from the tournament by a score line of 2-1 on aggregate.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the first leg will be played on December 22 or 23 in Algeria, with the return leg planned for January 5 or 6, 2021 in Nairobi.

Tell Us What You Think