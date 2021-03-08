Gor Mahia to receive COVID relief fund from CAF

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia are among the clubs that will get $ 62,500 from the Confederation of African Football(CAF), this is despite being eliminated from both the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The money is part of the Covid relief fund that FIFA gave to CAF to help mitigate against the devastating effect that it has caused.

Though eliminated in the first round by Algerian side CR Belouzidad after a thorough walloping and dropping to the Confederation Cup where they lost to a last gasp controversial penalty, this will be a welcome relief to a side who clearly, were bulging under financial strains.

CAF had prior to this sanctioned Gor Mahia over the behavior of their Captain Kenneth Miguna and goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch on alleged violent misconduct in their match against Napsa of Zambia and it remains to be seen if they will in deed benefit from the grant.

