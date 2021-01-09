Gor Mahia to unveil Portuguese Pinto as new head coach

Gor Mahia are on the brink of unveiling Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto as their new head coach, ahead of their next league and continental assignment.

The Portuguese has previously handled Hearts of Oak(Ghana) and St. Georges FC(Ethiopia), and is expected to land in the country to finalize the deal.

Speaking to KBC Online sports, Secretary General Sam Ochola confirmed the same: “Yes, it’s true, Pinto will land in the country any time from now to sign as our new head coach.”

Gor Mahia have been operating without a substantive head coach since Robert Oliveira was barred by CAF due to a problem with his coaching badges and, sought permission to travel back home last month.

They had to recruit Sammy Omollo as a stand in coach for their continental ties, as assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo took charge of league fixtures.

The 46-year-old Pinto holds a UEFA Pro license.

