Gor Mahia unveils new season kit

Record Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Thursday unveiled its new kit for the upcoming football season set to kick off on Saturday, setting the bar high with a 3D club badge on the top left corner of the shirt.

The club popularly known as Kógalo will now wear intricately designed green and white shirts with flashes of green in customized print falling on the front bottom of the shirt.

“We have never seen such a launch for any kit in Kenya and I am proud that our great club is the first to do so,” said Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

SportPesa Marketing Operations Manager Liz Muragu said: “We ensured that they got custom made jersey just to show how highly we regard the club and our partnership. We wish them nothing but the best as the new season gets underway.”

The team will don their new shirt on Saturday November 19 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi when it opens the season with a match against Nzoia Sugar.

The team signed a Ksh 80 million shirt sponsorship with SportPesa in September 2022, giving the gaming company rights to brand the front of the player jerseys.

In what Gor Mahia termed as ‘going back home’ the club said the move was necessitated by the need for a holistic support beyond financial aspects.

As part of this partnership, Sportpesa will fully kit the first team and technical bench, cover the medical insurance costs for club’s players as well as cater for the team’s travel and accommodation expenses in their future continental assignments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...