Kenyan teams Gor Mahia and Police FC registered mixed results in their CAF competitions preliminary 1st leg matches on Sunday afternoon.

Playing away in Juba,Gor Mahia FC , lost by a solitary goal to El Merreikh Bentiu of South Sudan, in the CAF Champions League preliminary 1st leg.

Mohammed Musa scored the game-winning goal for the home team in the 64th minute.

This puts a lot of pressure on the Kenyan champions, who must win the return leg at Nyayo Stadium by two un answered goals to progress to 2nd preliminary round.

The overall winner of the match will face defending champions Al Ahly SC of Egypt in the last round of the preliminary matches.

Meanwhile, Police FC were forced to a barren draw in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary match played on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

Police FC will travel to Addis Ababa next Sunday for a return match where they need only a score draw ,to qualify for the 2nd preliminary stage, where they will face defending champions Zamalek SC of Egypt.

Police FC are appearing in the CAF competition for the first time.