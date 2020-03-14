Gor Mahia will not travel to Nakuru for FKF Betway Cup

Reigning Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have confirmed they will not travel to Nakuru to take on Posta Rangers in the FKF Shield Cup Round of 16.

The encounter is among those Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed will go ahead and will be played behind closed doors after the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Kenya.

KCB also confirmed they will not be able to play against Wazito FC on Saturday while Gor Mahia revealed they can only play the fixture on Sunday since they had already released their players after the government issued a directive on Friday.

Other Shield Cup matches slated for this weekend include Sofapaka travelling to Mombasa to take on Bandari, National Super League (NSL) side Fortune Sacco will face their rivals Bidco United at Kianyaga Stadium while on Sunday AFC Leopards will be up against National Super league side Ushuru FC at Machakos Stadium.