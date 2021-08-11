Gor Mahia’s  Clifton Miheso bags player of the month award

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

Gor Mahia FC winger Cliffton Miheso has been named the inaugural recipient of Betsafe Player of the month award.

The player of the month award was announced by Betsafe in July 2021 when the betting firm hosted Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards to a dinner after their FKF Cup final which saw Gor edge out Leopards  to continental football next season.

 

Miheso who has previously turned out for 8 football clubs including AFC Leopards,Sofapaka and Thika United is the first to be awarded the gong that comes with a Ksh.25,000 cash prize.

Gor Mahia Fc is currently ranked 9th on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings with 41 points. They face Bidco United on Saturday in their next league fixture at Thika Stadium.

 

  

