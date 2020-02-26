Gor Mahia’s Joash Onyango to miss Western Stima clash

Champions Gor Mahia will have to do without the services of Joash Onyango when they host Western Stima in a Kenya Premier League match on Saturday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Gor Mahia currently top of the standings on 48 points, will be hoping to extend their lead against 2nd placed Kakamega Homeboyz to seven points, while 7th placed Stima, will be keen to register their 1st win in seven matches.

For the 2nd consecutive game, Kenya Premier League Leaders Gor Mahia will miss the services of defender Joash Onyango when they host Western Stima at the Kasarani Stadium.

The Kenyan international was shown a straight red when the two teams played out to a 1-1 draw in their 1st leg match played earlier this month and was forced to sit out K’Ogallo’s 3-2 win away to Zoo FC last weekend in Kericho.

On the other hand, Stima will be without Villa Oromchan, after the forward also got sent off in the same match.

Elvis Osok of Posta Rangers and KCB’s Simon Munala will also not feature against Mathare United and Bandari FC respectively due to suspension, after accumulating five yellow cards this season.

Meanwhile, the race for this season’s Golden Boot will continue this weekend, with KCB’s Enock Agwanda hoping to better Mark Makwatta’s record of 13 goals so far this season, with the latter having moved to Zambian giants, Zesco United, in January.

Agwanda has bagged 12 goals so far, one ahead of Tusker FC’s Timothy Otieno, while Enos Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars is 4th with eight goals.