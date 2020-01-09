Gor Mahia’s Steven Pollack named coach of the month again

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Pollack has been named November Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month during an award ceremony held at Camp Toyoyo Grounds on Thursday morning.

Pollack, who bagged the October award made it a double after guiding the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions to three wins in November.

The team played five Kenyan Premier League games in November winning three and drawing one. They also lost once their record in November superceded league rivals leaving Polack as the best performer.

“I’m delighted to get this accolade but i dedicate it fellow technical team at Gor Mahia and the players who worked very hard on the pitch to make it work. It means we can achieve much more with better conditions.” He said.

K’Ogalo began the month on a losing note when they went down 1-0 to bogey opponents Mathare United.They then recovered with a 4-1 win over arch-rivals AFC Leopards and followed it with a 3-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz before downing Bandari 2-0 in Mombasa. The month ended with a barren draw against Ulinzi Stars in Kisumu.

Pollack beat Sofapaka’s John Baraza who equally had an impressive month to bag the accolade and Ulinzi Stars’ Benjamin Nyangweso.

Western Stima’s Salim Babu won the August-September award before Pollack walked away with the October one. He took home with Sh75,000 courtesy of sponsor Fidelity Insurance and a personalized trophy.