Gor new Brazilian signing secures comeback win against Homeboyz

Gor Mahia staged a comeback to beat hosts Kakamega Homeboyz 1-2, in a midweek premier league encounter staged at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

Gor’s new Brazilian forward Wilson Fonseca Silva late winner was enough to secure all the three points and arrest a poor run of form that was threatening to derail their title defence.

Kakamega Homeboyz were quick off the blocks and were rewarded in the 13th minute when Chris Masinza latched on a cross that he expertly converted to give the hosts the lead.

Homeboyz did well to hold onto the lead as they frustrated K’Ogalo and restricted them to sporadic long shots outside the box.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On resumption of the second half, Gor cranked the pressure and it was not long that Tito Okello grabbed the equalizer in the 58th minute.

Coach Nicholas Muyoti made several late changes bringing in defensive players in a move seen to highlight his resignation to securing the point.

However, this was not to be as Silva who was making his debut, chose to make it a memorable one as he scored deep in injury time to break the hearts of the hosts and make sure that his visit to Kanyamwa, appeases the founder of the club.

Tell Us What You Think