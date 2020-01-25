Gor secures second place in KPL

Defending champions Gor Mahia move to second place in the Kenya Premier League table after mauling Bandari 3-0 at Afraha stadium, in Nakuru.
In another match, Wazito FC were humiliated 3-0 by Posta Rangers at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.
Joseph Mbugi scored an early opener after a poor goalkeeping from the hosts side. Mbugi added the second through a penalty after the hour mark before Clinton Kisiavuki sealed the win with a 90th-minute strike.
The result ensures the Mailmen retains their ninth position with 28 points as Wazito remains in the 14th position with 11 points.
In other results: AFC Leopards mauled Kisumu All Stars 2-0 in the lakeside city of Kisumu as Chemelil got held to a 1-1 by Sofapaka.
Nzoia Sugar recorded a goalless draw against Zoo Kericho, KCB thrashed Western Stima 3-1 and Kakamega Homeboyz came from a goal down to beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 and momentarily move to the top of the Kenyan Premier League.