Gor seeks to extend KPL lead

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack says K’Ogallo’s top priority will be to extend their lead on top of the Kenya Premier League Standings when they face off against their perennial rivals, AFC Leopards, on Sunday.

The two will square out in the Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani Stadium with Ingwe seeking to avenge the 4-1 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture played at the same venue.

Apart from avenging the first-round defeat, Ingwe will also be keen to end a run of five matches without a win against Gor Mahia.

The last time Ingwe beat their bitter rivals was way back in 2016 by a solitary goal. Polack was in charge when Gor Mahia hammered Ingwe 4-1 and he has stated they will go for another kill on Sunday.

Defender Joash Onyango, who missed the last two league matches after being sent off against Western Stima, is expected to feature.

Gor lead the standings on 51 points after 22 games, while Ingwe is in the 6th position with 40 points after the same number of games.