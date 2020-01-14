Gor seeks to reduce Tusker FC’s lead in Wednesday’s fixture

Written By: Richard Munga/FKF
32

K’Ogallo lost 2-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday at the Bukhungu Stadium,
Kenya Premier League Champions, Gor Mahia, will be looking to reduce Tusker FC’s lead on top of the standings when they play away to Chemelil at the Kericho Green Stadium on Wednesday.

K’Ogallo lost 2-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday at the Bukhungu Stadium, leaving them in the 4th position on 32 points after 14 games, five points behind leaders Tusker.

Chemelil, on the other hand, remain in the relegation after their 2-0 loss to KCB last weekend.

Elsewhere, fixtures for the newly launched Betway Cup, whose winner takes home KES 2 Million as well as a chance to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup, have been released.

48 clubs expressed interest in taking part in the knockout competition, among them 10 Kenyan Premier League and six National Super League sides, as well as clubs taking part in the Division One League and Branch Leagues.

Kenyan Premier League and National Super League clubs have been excluded from the preliminary round, which kicks off this weekend.

FKF General Secretary/CEO Barry Otieno conducts the Betway Cup draw alongside Betway Country Manager Leon Kiptum

16 clubs which gain passage from the preliminary round will then face off with 16 KPL and NSL clubs in the round of 32 slated for February 15, and 16, 2020.

The finals have been slated for May 30, 2020. The tournament winner takes home KES 2 Million, while the runners up pockets KES 1 Million. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams get KES 750,000 and KES 500,000 respectively.

Round of 32 Fixtures

  1. (Nairobi Water vs Zetech Titans) vs FC Talanta
  2. (Congo Boys vs Tandaza) vs Posta Rangers
  3. (Equity vs Balaji EPZ) vs Sofapaka FC
  4. (Jericho Revelation vs Nation FC) vs Bidco United
  5. (Kenpoly vs Mwatate United) vs Kariobangi Sharks
  6. (Kariobangi Sharks B vs Naivas FC) vs Gor Mahia
  7. (Reunion FC vs KSG Ogopa) vs Bandari
  8. (FC Shells vs SS Assad) vs Fortune Sacco
  9. (MMUST vs Keroka Technical) vs Vihiga United
  10. (Transfoc FC vs Mara Sugar) vs Ushuru
  11. (Zoo Youth FC vs Sindo United) vs KCB
  12. (Butali Sugar vs Flamingo) vs Migori Youth
  13. (Nyabururu Sportif vs Black Diamond) vs Kisumu All-Stars
  14. (Elim FC vs CUSCO) vs AFC Leopards
  15. (Soy United vs Dero FC) vs Wazito
  16. (Luanda Villa vs GDC) vs Ullinzi Stars
#FKFBetwayCup Schedule

Preliminary round – January 18/19, 2020
Round of 32 – February 15/16, 2020
Round of 16 – March 14/15, 2020
Quarterfinals – April 11/12, 2020
Semifinals – May 9/10, 2020
Finals – May 30, 2020

