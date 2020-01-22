Gor tactician Steve Pollack confident of win against Bandari

Gor Mahia Head Coach Steve Pollack is confident that the Kenya Premier League Champions will complete a double against Coast Based side, Bandari FC, when the two teams clash on Saturday at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

K’Ogallo will be without the suspended Geoffrey Ochieng, as they aim to dislodge Leaders Tusker FC at the helm of the standings.

Following their 2-0 away win over Bandari FC in Mombasa, Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be out to complete a double over the Dockers when the two teams clash this Saturday in one of the seven matches on the schedule.

Defender Wellington Ochieng, who last featured for the club during the CAF Confederation Cup match against DC Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, returns to the fold, but the 18-time KPL Champions will have to do without the services of Geoffrey Ochieng who is suspended after accumulating a total of five yellow cards.

Gor is 3rd on the Log with 35 points, two behind leaders Tusker FC, who have played two matches more than the former.

Meanwhile, Festus Okiring will not feature for Kakamega Homeboyz when they play away to Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Stadium, with the defender having accumulated five yellow cards.

Homeboyz is 2nd on the log with 36 points, while Sharks have only managed 13 points after 17 matches, leaving them 12th on the log.

Midfielder Hashim Sempala of Tusker FC and Ulinzi Stars’ Oscar Wamalwa are also suspended after accumulating five yellow cards, and will not feature when the two teams clash at the Ruaraka Sports Club.