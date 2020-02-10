Gor to face Western Stima in KPL Wednesday’s fixture

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, will be out for redemption when they play away to Western Stima in a Premier League match set for Wednesday at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Gor, currently top of the standings on 44 points after 19 matches, were on the wrong end of a 3-1 thrashing against Sofapaka on Saturday at the Narok County Stadium.

After lagging behind at the start of the 2019/2020 Kenya Premier League season, Champions Gor Mahia finally caught up with some of the top teams, currently considered favorites for this season’s title despite numerous challenges.

Wins against Chemelil, Bandari, Sofapaka, and Nzoia propelled K’Ogallo to the top of the League standings, ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz, then in 2nd place before Matchday 21.

However, Gor’s pursuit of a 5th consecutive win in 5 matches was met with great resistance, after the champions suffered a 3-1 defeat in the hands of Sofapaka in Narok, with the latter now 8th on the log on 30 points.

K’Ogallo will now seek to extend their lead to seven points when they play Western Stima, 7th on the log, at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu, on Wednesday.

In another match, last season’s runners up, Bandari, will host KCB at the Mbaraki Grounds, as they aim to record their first win after a winless run of five matches.

The dockers are currently 11th on 20 points after 19 matches, while KCB, this season’s surprise package, are 4th on 38 points after the same number of matches.

KCB were on a 9 match unbeaten run in the league, before their 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks on Friday, their 1st loss since the end of November last year, and their 3rd so far this season.