Gor top of the table after trouncing rivals AFC

Holders Gor Mahia have leapfrogged Tusker FC at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table after an impressive 4-1 win over rivals AFC Leopards at the Kasarani stadium.

The two sides had played to a goalless draw in the first period of the derby but that score-line changed from the 56th minute when Kogalo went ahead.

Gor Mahia then added two more goals in the 64th and 80th minute to guarantee themselves the three points as they left Leopards with only consolation in the one goal netted in the 84th minute.

Kogalo added a fourth in the dying minutes of the game to cap an outstanding second-half performance.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Gor Mahia are now top with 18 points but with two matches at hand, one above Tusker who are second.

In other matches played; Ulinzi Stars defeated Bandari 1-0, Sofapaka beat Wazito 2-1, Western Stima lost 2-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz, Mathare United defeated Sony Sugar 3-2 while Zoo Kericho were 2-1 winners over Nzoia Sugar.