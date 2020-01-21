Kenya Premier League match pitting defending champions Gor Mahia and Bandari that was set to be played on Saturday at the Machakos Stadium has been moved to Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

KPL has not given any reason for the change but reports indicate the move was necessitated by the poor state of Machakos Stadium.

The match is crucial for both sides as they aim to bring their campaign back on track.

It will be Twahir Muhiddin’s first game in charge of Bandari after parting ways with Head coach Bernard Mwalala last week.

Kogallo are two points behind leaders Tusker FC, who are on 37 points.

Elsewhere, former Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay says the club made him a household name.

The tactician quit the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions for personal reasons after helping the team win the league and reach the Caf Confederations Cup quarter-finals.

The 47-year-old has since revealed how several top teams in Africa are after his signature.

The tactician says he will not mind making a return to the KPL if an offer came his way.

Gor Mahia is targeting their 19th crown this season and are currently third on the log with 35 points from 15 games.