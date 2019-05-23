Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has been named April’s Coach of the Month after guiding Kogalo to five wins and two draws in the month.

It is his second monthly gong in three months having been feted back in February.

Gor Mahia started the month of April with a hard fought 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar in Kisumu on the 1st of April before beating Sony Sugar 3-2 two days later.

A one all draw against Kakamega Homeboyz was followed by a similar score line against Ulinzi Stars.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



K’Ogalo then squeezed one goal past Bandari before they were awarded a walkover against already relegated Mount Kenya United.

They followed up their brilliant campaign with a 2-0 win over Tusker before wrapping the month with a 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars.

Oktay garnered 12 points to beat Kakamega Homeboyz’ Nicholas Muyoti and AFC Leopards’ Andrew Cassa Mbungo.

Oktay becomes the fourth recipient of the award in the ongoing 2018-2019 season after Western Stima’s Paul Ogai, Mathare United’s Francis Kimanzi and Sofapaka’s John Baraza.