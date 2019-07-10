Goshen medical college operation license revoked

The Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute has suspended the training license for Goshen medical college in Thika Kiambu County with immediate effect.

The organization has at the same time suspended training programs in nutrition offered by the college located in Thika.

The latest development comes in the wake of an ongoing crackdown targeting training institutions offering nutrition-related courses without requisite facilities.

The college trains Diploma and Certificate Students in Nutrition and Dietetics and was cancelled for failure to meet medical training institutions standards.

The college at the same time had its training programs in nutritionists and dieticians suspended.

According to KNDI, the medical College lacked the necessary laboratories, equipment and adequate qualified personnel to support training in this subject contrary to Section 6 of the KNDI Act.

Meanwhile, KNDI, CEO, David Okeyo has directed the training institution to transfer 20 students currently on the program to other accredited institutions at the school’s cost.

This comes against the backdrop of alarming cases of medical negligence in the country with hundreds of doctors found culpable sanctioned, some losing their licenses or being directed to undergo supervised training.

Earlier, this year, a family made headlines after being awarded Ksh46.5 million in a medical negligence lawsuit against The Nairobi Hospital.

Mater Hospital was also found culpable of negligence and ordered to pay Ksh 2.4 million to a woman who suffered a perforated uterus and intestine while undergoing treatment at the facility.

In May, Shalom Hospital in Machakos was closed and patients were given 48 hours to move to other health facilities.

This followed the death of a seven-month-old baby Ethan Muendo who had been taken to the hospital with a minor burn on the left hand, but instead was allegedly injected with a dose of morphine drug losing his life.