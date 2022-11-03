Gospel artistes Winnie, Carolyne talk gospel industry, new music

The two spoke about their new songs on KBC’s Good Morning Kenya show.

Entertainment Thursday airs every Thursday morning on KBC Channel 1.

Gospel singer Winnie Paul is encouraging upcoming musicians to keep their day jobs as music in Kenya doesn’t pay well, especially for beginners.

This has been a common complaint among musicians in Kenya and one of the reasons Eric Omondi is pushing for the senate to pass the “play 75% Kenyan music” bill.

Winnie was talking to KBC’s Stephanie Ayieta on the Good Morning Kenya show.

“I’ll encourage upcoming artistes to do something on the side because music doesn’t pay well, especially for beginners,” said Winnie.

She was on the show to discuss her new song “Ngai Uyu” and its inspiration.

Speaking about the new song and her craft she said, “I do mostly worship songs but the one I recently released “Ngai Uyu” is a praise song. I don’t limit myself, I’ve done Rhumba, and I can also sing Gikuyu.”

Entertainment Thursday : Winnie Paul : I do mostly worship songs but the one I recently released 'Ngai Uyu' is a praise song. I don't limit myself, I've done rhumba, I can also sing kigooco.#GoodMorningKenya pic.twitter.com/jY6c6XIvPW — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) November 3, 2022

Elsewhere on the show, gospel musician Carolyne Mweu discussed her new song “Mungu Wangu” which she said is meant to glorify God and to appreciate Him for all he has done for her.

“I released ‘Mungu Wangu’ a month ago. This song really touches me, I was glorifying God for coming through for me in all difficult situations,” she said.

She also discussed her difficult pregnancy journey alluding to the fact that it was that situation that inspired the song. Carolyne’s son was born last year.

“I got my son last year after going through a difficult moment during delivery. After emerging victorious, God gave me a voice to thank Him, and I decided to start recording music,” she said.

Carolyne Maweu : I got my son last year after going through a difficult moment during delivery. After emerging victorious, God gave me a voice to thank Him, and I decided to start recording music.#GoodMorningKenya#GoodMorningKenya pic.twitter.com/tPR9UPDEtT — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) November 3, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...