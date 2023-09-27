Kenyan gospel musician Kambua is mourning Zoleka Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, who died on September 25.

Zoleka succumbed to metastatic cancer, which she was being treated for at the time of her death. She was 43.

Taking to social media to mourn her loss, Kambua said the news of her death hurt her to her core as she had always considered her sister, even though they had never met.

“This one has hurt me to my core. I’m here grieving the loss of a woman I never even met! @zolekamandela what a bright light,” Kambua said.

Zoleka’s death was announced by the Mandela family in a statement in which they said that the breast cancer she had fought for years had been in remission but she was later diagnosed with cancer in her liver and lungs and it had metastasized and spread.

Explaining her warm feelings toward Zoleka, Kambua attributed it to the latter’s book, “When Hope Whispers” published in 2013.

“I read her book years ago and she became my sister (in my head). Rest well mama. You ran your race so bravely. Peace and comfort to your family,” Kambua continued.

The book documents Zoleka’s 10-year struggle with cancer as well as her struggle with cocaine addiction and the loss of her two children.