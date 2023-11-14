Kenyan gospel reality series Oh Sister! is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes every Monday.

The 13-part series, which first premiered on Maisha Magic Plus, gives viewers an inside look into the lives of seven gospel stars in Kenya, and the drama and controversy that sometimes surrounds their lives.

The women of Oh Sister! include gospel singer and pastor Linel Munyali, aka Size 8, who is all about her faith, spirituality and family; celebrity YouTuber Millicent Wambui, aka Milly wa Jesus, who is one of Kenya’s most prominent influencers; singer and songwriter Bernice Nduku, aka Lady Bee; gospel singer Veronicah Mushana, aka Niccah the Queen; Kikuyu gospel singer Betty Bayo; singer and minister Janet Otieno, who is one of the most prominent gospel artists in Kenya; and beauty entrepreneur Priscilla Ndanu Maina.

The women are joined on the show by their spouses, including Size 8’s husband DJ Mo, one of Kenya’s most prominent gospel DJs; and content creator and influencer Kabi wa Jesus, husband to Milly wa Jesus.

Oh Sister! is produced by BMF member and five-time Groove Awards Video Producer of the Year Samuel Maina, aka Sammy Dee, who has since pivoted into reality TV production with projects like Date My Family Kenya.