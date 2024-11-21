Rwandan-born star Israel Mbonyi has announced he will be performing in Kenya on December 31 for the New Year’s celebration.

Details have yet to be released about the concert but he will be arriving in the country after his Christmas concert in Rwanda.

Mbonyi was in Kenya in mid-August at an event hosted at the Ulizi Sports Complex on Langata Road organised by The Africa Worship Experience.

He performed some of his most popular songs including “Nina Siri” and “Nitaamini” with 48M and 19M views on YouTube, respectively.

The Rwandan star has always had a soft for his Kenyan fans.

Earlier this year he shared, “Kenya holds a special place in my heart and I’m super grateful for your support.

“You have been the number one supporter (sic) of my ministry for the last few years and I’m super grateful for you guys the time has come for us to worship together live in person.”