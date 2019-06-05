GOtv, DSTV subscribers set to enjoy EUFA Nations League Finals

GOtv and DStv subscribers are in for another football treat as the inaugural UEFA Nations League is decided over the next week.

There will be thrilling midweek clashes between Portugal and Switzerland, as well as the Netherlands and England in the semi-finals on Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6, respectively.

The first game from the Nations League semi-finals comes from Estadio do Dragao in Porto, where hosts and reigning European champions Portugal will face Switzerland on Wednesday evening (kick-off at 9:45PM).

Portugal earned their place by topping Group 3 of League A ahead of Italy and Poland.

Coach Fernando Santos and star player Cristiano Ronaldo will be itching to guide the Navigators to the trophy, especially with the finals being held in their home country.

However, Switzerland will prove a tough nut to crack.

Vladimir Petkovic’s team topped Group 2 and made the football world stand up and take notice when they thrashed mighty Belgium 5-2 in Lucerne last November – the hat-trick hero from that game was Haris Seferovic (who plays his club football with Benfica in Portugal) and he will be eager to add to his tally in the tournament.

Portugal and Switzerland have met in 12 previous matches, with the record dead even at four wins apiece plus four draws.

SuperSport viewers will be interested to know that the teams’ most recent meeting was a World Cup qualifier in October 2017 which Portugal won 2-0 at home.

The second semifinal on deck for DStv and GOtv viewers will be played at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes and sees the Netherlands take on England on Thursday night (kick-off also at 9:45PM).

The Dutch topped Group 1 ahead of the last two World Cup winners – France and Germany – and appear to be a resurgent side under Ronald Koeman, especially with Virgin van Dijk leading the defence and rising stars Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn growing in influence.

Yet England has risen to become one of the strongest national teams in the world under coach Gareth Southgate and put in an epic performance to top Group 4 ahead of Spain and Croatia.

They will hope that Raheem Sterling continues the incredible form he showed back in March in the early stages of Euro 2020 qualifying.

The teams have clashed in 22 previous matches, with the Netherlands claiming nine wins to England’s seven.

Their most recent meeting was a friendly in Amsterdam in March 2018 which the Three Lions won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jesse Lingard.

Key match stats

Portugal v Switzerland – Head-to-head Matches played 12 Portugal wins 4 Switzerland wins 4 Draws 4

Netherlands v England – Head-to-head

Matches played 22 Netherlands wins 9 England wins 7 Draws 9

UEFA Nations League semifinal fixtures

All times CAT

Wednesday 5 June

9:45PM: Portugal v Switzerland – LIVE on SS3, Max1 & SelGo4

Thursday 6 June

9:45PM: Netherlands v England – LIVE on SS3, Max1 & SelGo4

