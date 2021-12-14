GOtv expands network coverage to Nanyuki

GOtv has expanded its network coverage to Nanyuki and its environs after opening a new transmission site in Nanyuki town. MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu, says the new site will help the group increase its market share by enhancing the service quality. Multichoice says the new Gotv station plays a key role in supporting the government’s agenda to increase access to credible information and affordable entertainment to Kenyans across the country. GOtv currently has 24 sites countrywide and the 6 new sites that will be launched in the coming weeks.

