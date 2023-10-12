Gov’t adopts multi-agency approach to deal with terrorism

Terrorism remains one of the key national security threats, and the Government has adopted a multi-agency approach in dealing with persons threatening the peace and security of our nation.

Appearing before the Ad Hoc Committee on the compensation of the Kenyan victims of the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy in Nairobi, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said that the incident had prompted a series of security measures to tackle the threat posed by terrorism.

According to the CS, some of the measures include the establishment of specialized units such as the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTFF), Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), the Kenya Coast Guard, Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) and the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA).

In addition, the CS noted that key legislations have since been enacted to deal with the threat of terrorism.

“These include the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012, Security Laws Amendment Act 2014, Computer Misuse, and Cybercrimes Act 2018, amendments to the Anti-Narcotics Act, the Refugee Act, the NGOs Act, the Firearms Act and the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act,” he said.

Further, Kindiki also said that local and international collaboration and partnerships have been enhanced to facilitate effective information sharing mechanisms.

“Other measures established by the Government to tackle terrorism include enhanced financial regulation by the Central Bank of Kenya and deployment of modern technology in policing.”

While American fatalities and Kenyan employees of the US Embassy who were affected by the 1998 bombing were compensated, no such consideration was given to other Kenyans affected by the incident.

“Victims and survivors of the attack were collateral damage.”

Concluding the matter, Kindiki said that the Ministry of Interior and National Administration supports the pursuit of a speedy resolution to the matter.