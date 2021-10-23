Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua has expressed displeasure over individuals who are offering themselves for leadership in spite of their poor performance history.

The Machakos Governor who has announced plans to vie for the country’s Presidency says some of the notable figures lining up to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta have nothing to show for positions occupied now and in the past.

“I want to ask those seeking to be President, stop telling Kenyans what you will do once elected, tell them what you have done so far,” He remarked

“It’s not about when you become president in 2022, what are you doing now?” he added

Speaking during the inspection of completed road construction works in his county, the county chief said it was unfortunate that the 2022 presidential debate was revolving around personalities at the expense of development intended to improve people’s wellbeing.

“Some of them have not done anything but they want to be President.” He stated

“Some just make empty promises. You are in government and you are in a position to influence lives, but you are telling us to wait until 2022 for you to make a meaningful contribution, why can’t you do it now?” He asked

Matua said even those not in elected positions but are seeking to occupy public office need to use their networks to transform the fortunes of their people.

“There are those who are outside government as well. But they wield so much influence. Why can’t they visit Singapore or South Korea and ask investors to come and invest in this country and help the people? They can do that before saying what they will do if elected.” He said

He argues that “Kenyans must open their eyes and elect leaders who are development-conscious. Leaders who can help them for Kenya to move forward,”

Mutua made a case for his candidature saying he has a track record that speaks for itself.

“I have delivered on the projects which I promised when I sought to be governor.” He said