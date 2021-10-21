Gov. Mutua to Boniface Mwangi: Retract accusations or face the law

Machakos Government Alfred Mutua has written to activist Boniface Mwangi asking him to retract all ‘libelous and defamatory publications’ aimed at injuring his reputation or prepare for a lawsuit of titanic proportions.

Through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, Mutua wants Mwangi to express regret over video recordings that have since gone viral online, to the effect that the Governor allegedly instructed the destruction of his house, which is undergoing construction, in Lukenya, Athi River, Machakos County Wednesday night.

“By the said publication, in its entirety either in the natural and ordinary meaning or by innuendo that said words were meant and were intended, calculated and understood to injure our client’s reputation,” Mutua’s lawyer said

Mwangi has via his social media accounts claimed that Mutua dispatched unknown people to ‘blow up’ his family’s house which he had worked so hard to build.

Mwangi did not stop there. He accused Mutua of attempts to allegedly harm renowned musician and his friend Julius Owino better known as ‘Juliani’. He also claimed that the county chief was out to hurt ex-wife Lilian Ng’ang’a.

Mutua says that these and other accusations that we could not publish have painted him as an ‘abusive man, rapist, engaging in criminal activity, and a murderer.’

“We have understood them to mean…….that he (Gov. Mutua) is a bad human being, uncouth, and unworthy of sharing friendships or gaining the trust and confidence of his fellow human beings,” lawyer Kinyanjui said

“that he has abused his office as Machakos governor,….that he does not respect private property and will wantonly destroy that property,” he added

Kinyanjui says all of these accusations, which have circulated around the globe, are malicious and untrue and wants Boniface Mwangi to retract them before the end of today (21ST Day of October 2021).

“The words are defamatory of H.E GOVERNOR ALFRED MUTUA and were meant to libel and defame our client as a duly elected governor and he is a leader of good standing of repute, and the implications thereof touch on his leadership abilities and qualities of a person seeking to be elected in Kenya as the President,” the lawyer stated.