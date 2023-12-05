Governance: MCK pushes for access to information

Public institutions are being encouraged to grant access to information as a means of promoting good governance, accountability and transparency.

Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Director for Media Training and Development Victor Bwire reminded a journalists’ training session on Access to Information and Good Governance about the crucial role of information accessibility in promoting transparent governance.

“The right to information and freedom of speech are crucial mechanisms for ensuring good governance. A professional, independent and responsible media plays a significant role in fostering good governance”, said Bwire at the training in Machakos County.

Mr Bwire urged journalists to leverage Access to Information Act 0f 2016 to achieve other human rights, empower the public and monitor the progress of sustainable development.

“Journalists should not only restrict themselves to climate change stories but also focus on creating a platform for debate, setting the national agenda and framing national public interest issues”, he underscored.

Katiba Institute (KI) head of Communication and Public Liaison Kevin Mabonga called for enhanced need to empower journalists so that they can independently request information from public entities and familiarise themselves with ATI Laws.

“Through empowering journalists, we are able to enhance their skills and knowledge on the use of ATI laws and in promoting good governance”, said Mr Mabonga.

He added that aside from making ATI requests on behalf of journalists, KI also assists other civil society organisations and individuals to prepare Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, especially when the information sought relates to matters of public interest.

Standard Group reporter Brenda Czeda urged the Council and Katiba Institute to also sensitise public entities and newsroom editors on their obligation in relation to Access to Information.

“Newsroom editors also need to be sensitised on matters of Access to Information in order to help journalists undertake their work seamlessly”, she said.