Government to rehabilitate schools affected by banditry

The government is set to rehabilitate schools that were adversely affected by the bane of bandit attacks in West Pokot County.

Speaking at Cheptulel Boys Secondary School in West Pokot County during an assessment tour of affected schools, interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the government will commence rehabilitation works in affected institutions to facilitate their reopening and resumption of learning in line with the Government of Kenya policy to ensure all children access education.

The schools to be reopened include Chesegon Primary School, Cheptulel Primary School, Cheptulel Boys Secondary School, Sapulmoi Primary School and Kisaa ECD in Pokot Central Sub-County, Lonyangalem Primary School, Kour Primary School and Songok Primary School in Pokot North Sub-County and Karon Primary School in Pokot West Sub-County.

To augment security at the border areas where West Pokot County intersects with Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and Turkana Counties, Kindiki said the training of 205 National Police Reservists (NPR) shall commence tomorrow at Chesta Teachers College Grounds in Sigor Constituency. Those trained will then be deployed to supplement the role of National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) as the Operation Maliza Uhalifu moves into its second year.

Kindiki however called on the public to avoid ethnic, political and sectarian characterization of security matters and provide space for security agencies to discharge their responsibility without interference.