The government through the Ministry of Education has hit the ground running in an effort to achieve the 100 percent transition of students into form one.

The exercise was executed Monday in different parts of Nairobi County spearheaded by the County Commissioner Flora Mworoa.

Speaking at the Senior Chief’s office in Savannah location, Embakasi Sub-County, Mworoa said the government has put in place a program to monitor the students in order to prevent future cases of drop outs.

While presenting the aspiring students with individual admission letters, Mworoa lauded the team for showing up and urged them not to lose hope because of late reporting.

She assured the students, accompanied by their parents not to worry over anything as the government was fully prepared to oversee their education until they graduated at the university.

The students were sensitized to bring on board their friends, who have not yet transitioned to form one as the government is ready to prepare the paperwork for each student and their respective schools.

According to the Nairobi Regional Director of Education Mr. Jared Obiero, the registration of students under the government’s 100 percent transition policy has been smooth for the third day running.

During Monday’s event, the transition rate for Nairobi stood at slightly over 98 percent, since out of 65, 266 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidates, only a 1000 had yet to join form one.

