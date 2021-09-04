Government’s push to attain 100pc form one transition bearing fruits

The government has intensified a mop up campaign for students yet to join form one within Bahati Sub-county in line with the 100 percent policy. This was revealed during an education stakeholder meeting in the constituency to get an overview and status of the exercise.

Nakuru North Deputy County Commissioner Jared Ratemo said they have engaged school managers in institutions within the region to ensure they comply with the 100 percent transition.

Speaking during an education day with stakeholders from Bahati sub-county, Ratemo said no child within the region will be left out insisting all students must progress.

He added that so far, the sub-county was faring well in terms of achieving the 100 percent transition saying they have identified all students who had not gone to school.

Ratemo revealed that major challenges they discovered was lack of adequate uniforms for the new learners saying they have encouraged principals to allow them back.

“We have less than 100 still out there but we are targeting to have them in class to ensure they are not left behind in terms of catching up with the rest,” said Ratemo.

On his part Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri said the move to locate children who are yet to join form one was commendable insisting that no one should be left behind.

With Bahati hitting the headlines with the death of ten people as a result of illicit brew, Ngunjiri said students had started being lured into the killer dens.

He said it was pointless for the government to construct schools and issue bursaries to students only for them to end up dying as a result of liquor.