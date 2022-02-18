Government launches 2021 KCPE, KCSE National Examination period

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha Friday morning launched the 2021 KCPE and KCSE National Examination period and issuance of security padlocks for exam containers at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete, Nairobi.

Prof Magoha urged field education officials and their counterparts in the Interior and Coordination ministry to be vigilant during the administration of national exams set for next month in order to guard against fraud.

Education CS Prof. Magoha issues a security padlock to field officers during the launch of the 2021 examination period at the Kenya School of Government. Looking on is Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang'i.

He said they had adopted a multi-sectoral approach to the administration of national examinations, and called on all stakeholders to ensure success of the exams next month.

On his part, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi said his Ministry has put in place adequate measures to secure both KCPE and KCSE exams.