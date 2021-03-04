Government acknowledges pace to upgrade Tharaka University College

Tharaka University College is speedily working towards achieving the requirements that will enable it to transform into a chartered university.

Principal Secretary State Department for university education and research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi observed this during his visit to the institution to assess the progress of construction of Government-sponsored development projects as well as other projects funded by the university.

The PS was impressed by the enthusiasm of the elite leaders from the region, stakeholders and the local community for their commitment towards ensuring the institution which is currently a constituent college of Chuka university becomes a full-fledged university.

Amb. Nabukwesi noted the efforts put by the university management to turn into a green environment despite the harsh weather condition in the area adding that their niche in dryland farming and mining will attract partnerships from across the world.

The institution’s Principal Prof. Peter Muriungi said through assistance from Chuka university and mobilization of funds from stakeholders and well-wishers, they have been able to put up additional infrastructure alongside the three funded by the Government.

He announced that the institution has already made the minimum requirements by the Commission for University Education to enable it to be awarded a charter and that they are optimistic their goal will soon be achieved.

The Vice-Chancellor Chuka University Prof. Erastus Njoka said due to its location, the institution will influence the local community in transforming their environment as well as create business opportunities.

During his visit the Amb. Nabukwesi toured the ongoing construction of the library block, science tuition block, and the administration block which is all funded by the government. He also visited the studio house, health center, citrus, and livestock farms being the university-initiated projects.