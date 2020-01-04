Government begins spraying of locusts in Northern Kenya

The government will start the aerial spraying of locusts in Northern Kenya Saturday.

Government’s spokesman Cyrus Oguna says government has acquired 3000litres of chemical for spraying the locusts in the affected counties; Wajir, Marsabit, Mandera.

He has assured the safety of the chemical saying it has been tested and authorized.

Distribution of handheld sprayers together with protective gears have also been dispatched to areas of Marsabit, Wajir and Isiolo that have been affected by the locusts.

The government spokesman said they have been undertaking monitoring and surveillance from November 2019.

“As Government, we have been closely monitoring the situation. However, the locust swarms started crossing the border into Kenya through El Wak on 28th Dec 2019 & have since moved to some Counties in the Northern part of the country,” said Oguna.



Oguna said, Ground Locust Support teams to monitor and create awareness to local communities have already been mobilized and deployed to all the affected counties.

He also noted that the security situation in the country is stable saying, “Security personnel have been beefed up to areas that may have experienced few incidences of insecurity like in Lamu where that was an attack on public transport vehicles three days ago.” Said Oguna.

The government spokesman said the criminal elements involved in the Lamu security issue have been neutralized.