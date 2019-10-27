Government airlifts foodstuff to floods victims in Wajir County

The Government has airlifted relief food to residents of Wajir County who have been adversely affected by floods due to the ongoing rains.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who led the efforts to distribute the food stuffs confirmed that 29 Kenyans lost their lives as a result of flash floods and 7 of them are from wajir County.

The CS assured Kenyans that no one will lose his life as a result of flash floods again saying the Government has put up necessary measures to address the same.

Various parts of the Country have reportedly experienced flash floods with the devastating effects of the floods more prominent in parts of Wajir County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



About 150 trucks carrying relief food got stuck on Kutulo road for 20 days after the main bridge was washed away prompting the Government to airlift food stuff to those affected.

Wajir County Governor Amb Mohamed Abdi Mohamed and Wajir North MP Ahmed Abdisalan urged the Government to put up measures to mitigate the effects of heavy rainfall.