Government allocates Ksh.68M for Lower Kuja Irrigation Scheme land compensation

The government has allocated Ksh.68 million for compensating individuals who provided their land for the establishment of the Lower Kuja Irrigation Scheme in Nyatike Sub-County.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho, speaking during a visit to Migori County, announced that the funds, intended to benefit 1,400 people, have already been transferred to the National Irrigation Authority. Kimotho noted that they are now awaiting the National Land Commission’s assessment at the scheme before the compensation can be disbursed.

The PS also emphasized the government’s efforts to optimize the scheme’s operations to boost food production. He mentioned that an additional Ksh.1.4 billion will be spent to complete 12 more blocks within the irrigation project.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko praised President William Ruto for fulfilling his promise, made during a recent visit to the county. Ayacko noted that compensation for farmers was one of the key issues they had raised with the President, and he is pleased to see progress.

The governor further expressed his administration’s commitment to collaborating with the national government, partners, and farmers to ensure the irrigation scheme reaches full capacity.

He added that the county government is working closely with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to provide support, including seeds, to farmers at the Lower Kuja Irrigation Scheme