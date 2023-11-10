Government allocates Ksh749M for research and innovation

The ministry of Education has been allocated Ksh749 million that is aimed for research and innovation purposes in institutions of higher learning and other national research institutes.

In a speech read on his behalf by Higher Education and Research PS Beatrice Inyangala in a Conference in Murang’a , Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said the government aims to seek solutions to the innumerable challenges facing the nation and the world at large through research and innovation.

“The significance of science, technology, and Innovation for the social and economic growth of any nation cannot be gainsaid, as this conference focuses on leveraging on Science, Technology, and Innovation for Economic Transformation, it will offer a platform for scholars in this nation and their international counterparts to engage in the necessary networking, communication, and knowledge exchange across a range of fields.”

The CS underscored the government’s vision 2030 that seeks to make Kenya an industrialized middle income nation that will guarantee a high standard of living and a secure environment for its citizens.

“This is a clear indication that for any government to develop and reduce poverty, investment in research and innovation must play an essential role geared towards economic turnaround and inclusive growth,” he said.

Machogu called on local universities to be at the forefront as key players in the supply of both the human capital and tools necessary for the application of research findings, innovations, and discoveries to bring about the much-needed development to improve human welfare