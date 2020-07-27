The Ministry of Health will develop a protocol to temporarily retain retired anesthetists and ICU staff to support the medical staff assigned to dealing with serious COVID-19 cases in the Counties.

Speaking in a press briefing on COVID -19 situation in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that all sporting facilities including stadia be availed by the Ministry of Health for isolation purposes.

“Government institutions including all sporting facilities, stadia and educational institutions and other government facilities, upon designation by the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe as a public health facility, shall be availed to the Ministry of Health for isolation and quarantine purposes,” said President Kenyatta.

He ordered the National Government Administration Officers and the National Police Service to strictly enforce Ministry of Health protocols on gatherings particularly funerals.

The President warned that strict personal sanction will ensue to all police and administration officers whose areas of jurisdiction are in breach of set guidelines.

Surge in infections

This even as he regretted the surge of the infections that continued for the last 21 days, saying the virus has infected Kenyans in 44 counties.

17,975 persons have so far tested positive for the virus after 440 new infections tested positive in the last 24 hours.

“Contact tracing of the recent surge of infections indicates that our socialising without regard for protective behaviour, particularly in environments serving alcohol, is becoming a high risk factor.” Said Uhuru.

The case fatality rate in Kenya is at 1.6% which is much lower than the global average.

The President regretted that, “Perhaps it is this relatively low rate that is giving some Kenyans false comfort that this is not a serious health risk to them and their families.”

He remind Kenyans that the government cannot police the morality of its citizens rather citizens must balance between their individual rights and their responsibility to each other.

“We cannot have a policeman at every street and in every village to enforce the rules. We need, as citizens, to hold ourselves and one another accountable,” said President Kenyatta.