Government announces additional services at Huduma Centres

State Department of Public Service has announced additional Government services through Huduma Centres to Kenyans.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Public Service Mrs Mary Kimonye made the revelation on Tuesday at Meru Huduma Centre where she visited to assess the level of service delivery and inspect adherence to set Covid-19 guidelines.

The new services will include; issuance and registration of Huduma Namba, services from the National Cancer Institute of Kenya and five pension services which will see Kenyans receive services without traveling to Nairobi.

PS Kimonye encouraged all to comply with all the MOH Guidelines, get vaccinated and continue playing an awareness role to the public.

During the tour, she asked Kenyans to pick thousands of documents lying at Huduma Centres.

According to the Principal Secretary, 2895 Duplicate IDs, 2553 Birth/death certificates, 1101 Drivers licences and 40,600 uncollected Huduma Namba cards are still lying at Meru Huduma Center.

Public Service PS Mary Kimonye urged the residents to take advantage of Huduma Centers to access Government services.