Government announces change of protocols for accessing KICC

The Ministry of Interior has revised security protocols for accessing the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where the Africa Climate Summit is ongoing.

In a statement signed by Principal Secretary State Department of Interior Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo Tuesday, the decision follows a routine review of the security arrangements.

The PS noted that says the changes are effective immediately.

“The changes take effect immediately, and the delegates and their entourage are advised to take note and faithfully adhere to the new protocols to avoid unnecessary delays, inconveniences and jam-ups at the entrances, ” read the statement in part.

Under the new protocols, access to Tsavo, Aberdares and Lenna ballrooms will only be granted to the delegates accredited to enter the first ballroom (Tsavo). The rest of the delegates will access the venue through the entrance along Parliament Road.

“All Ministers, both local and foreign, Principal Secretaries and Diplomats Corps will access the venue through the entrance along Harambee Avenue, ” added the statement.

Meanwhile, all Presidential motorcades were advised to access the venue through the entrance along City Hall Way.

Omollo said security officers and traffic marshals will be available along the access roads to provide the necessary support and/or direction.

The Africa Climate Summit began on September on 4th and will end on Wednesday, September 6.