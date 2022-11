The government is appealing to development partners, the private sector, county governments and individuals to contribute food and resources to Kenyans suffering from drought. Speaking at the opening of the Mombasa ASK show, deputy president Rigathi Gachagua urged County governments to moot a plan to mitigate drought and famine to salvage Kenyans who are in dire need of food.

