Government assures of Covid-19 vaccines safety

The Ministry of health has moved to assure Kenyans of the safety of vaccines in the country, in the wake of a new and highly transmissible Omicron variant discovered in South Africa.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said that the ministry only receives and procures recommended vaccines that have a longer shelf-life, denying reports that Covid-19 doses received from donor countries were nearing to expire.

Dr. Aman said that the country has put in place strict donor policies and regulations on medical supplies including vaccines in order to ensure safety for users.

He said the various vaccines doses being administered to Kenyans including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson have undergone rigorous clinical trials and have no reported health effects, while urging Kenyans to get the jabs.

Speaking during the 18th Health sector Intergovernmental Consultative forum in Naivasha Friday, the CAS said the government is on high alert on the new variant that seems more transmissible but less lethal, while calling for deeper collaboration with counties in the fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Aman said the government is closely monitoring the new variant, with the option of reopening HDU and ICU isolation centres in both national and county health facilities on the table.

The CAS said the country has so far administered Covid-19 vaccines doses to over 7 million Kenyans, adding that the 10 million target by end of year will be achieved.

He added that the ministry continues to undertake sensitisation sessions, has increased vaccination centres to increase the jabs and continues to champion for strict adherence to public health and social measures including proper use of face masks, social distancing, hand washing while remaining alert and vigilant on any infections in the community.

Speaking to the press, World Health Organization Representative Dr. Juliet Nabyonga said together with the African Union, they are monitoring the vaccines donated to African countries to ensure they are safe and have a longer shelf life.

Dr. Nabyonga reiterated their commitments in closely working with both levels of government to help achieve the agenda of strengthening health systems, Universal health coverage and in the fight against the Covid pandemic.

She said the organisation will enhance its collaboration with the ministry to ensure sustained roll out response interventions including prompt delivery of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics so as to build capacity, prevent and mitigate future virus and disease outbreaks.