Government assures of security ahead of census

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says security personnel have been deployed across the country ahead of the Census exercise set to kick off on Saturday.

The CS said all security personnel will be in full uniform during the exercise and it is the right of every Kenyan to demand for identification from the personnel who will come to their homes.

Matiangi who was accompanied by Acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru during a press briefing at Harambee House maintained that all bars and social joints will remain closed from 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

“Its only this once in 10 years so take a little inconvenience and facilitate the exercise”, the CS said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said assured Kenyans that data collected during the exercise will be kept confidential and secure.

This year’s census will cost a total of KSh 18.5 billion spread over five years with the largest chunk of the funds being used for the emolument of census personnel.

Mucheru said the government spokesperson and the Director KNBS will be providing timely updates nationally from the Teleposta towers, Nairobi during the exercise while technical information at the counties will be transmitted by the county commissioners.

“The electronic gadgets being used were assembled locally and will ensure that all the data being transmitted will be done under our control” said Mucheru.